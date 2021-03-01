Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ISMAY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.60. Indra Sistemas has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. The company designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

