Morgan Stanley Raises Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $75.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWTR. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.43. The stock had a trading volume of 183,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,971,219. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $335,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,835 shares of company stock worth $3,739,026. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Twitter by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,255,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $122,125,000 after acquiring an additional 28,460 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after acquiring an additional 897,090 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Twitter by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 189,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 34,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

