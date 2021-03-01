Morgan Stanley Lowers Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $95.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WAB. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

WAB stock opened at $72.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.08 and its 200 day moving average is $70.83. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $84.32.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $440,569.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at $590,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.