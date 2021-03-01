Morgan Stanley Increases SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $500.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SIVB. Stephens began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $431.19.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $505.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $550.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $481.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Richard Devon Daniels acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $523.30 per share, with a total value of $261,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $19,179,592 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

