Morgan Stanley Boosts Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) Price Target to $14.00

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LGF/B opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.