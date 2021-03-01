Morgan Stanley Boosts iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target to $14.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of IHRT opened at $14.07 on Thursday. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,458,000 after buying an additional 526,841 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,175,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 402,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 124,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 121,144 shares in the last quarter.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

