Morgan Stanley Boosts Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target to $35.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BHC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $2,266,272.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 349,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,936,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

