Morgan Stanley Boosts Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target to $56.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.86.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $55.55 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $57.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.37.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CFO Brian J. Choi purchased 23,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,088,961.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 57,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.53 per share, with a total value of $2,208,154.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 142,093 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,706. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,048,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,753,000 after buying an additional 1,304,257 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,632,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after buying an additional 423,078 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth $8,487,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

