Moreno Evelyn V Buys 4,493 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,099 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.6% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,976,000. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 7,055 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 21,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 201,424 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock worth $235,913,483 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $189.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.89, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $200.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.