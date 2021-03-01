MoonTools One Day Trading Volume Tops $95,703.00 (MOONS)

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, MoonTools has traded down 13% against the dollar. One MoonTools token can currently be bought for approximately $67.09 or 0.00136330 BTC on major exchanges. MoonTools has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $95,703.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.12 or 0.00512351 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00071170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00076805 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00077850 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00055313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.01 or 0.00449126 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

MoonTools Token Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500 tokens. MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io

