MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) PT Raised to $6.00

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

MGI stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. MoneyGram International has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $483.86 million, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

