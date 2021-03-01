Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 349.1% from the January 28th total of 349,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Molecular Data stock. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,394,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000. Fosun International Ltd owned approximately 3.82% of Molecular Data as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molecular Data stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. Molecular Data has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $3.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

