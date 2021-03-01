Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Increased to $182.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $107.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

Moderna stock opened at $154.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of -95.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $139,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,753,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.19, for a total transaction of $256,372,964.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,247,961.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,987,898 shares of company stock valued at $616,154,163. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 465.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Moderna by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 465.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 222,174 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

