MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) to Issue $0.03 Interim Dividend

MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$5.26.

In related news, insider Rene Sugo 173,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th.

MNF Group Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides voice, data, and cloud based communication and communication enablement services to residential, business, government, and wholesale customers in Australia and internationally. It operates through Domestic Wholesale, Direct, and Global Wholesale segments.

