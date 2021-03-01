Mizuho Raises Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $96.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PSX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.89.

NYSE PSX opened at $83.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.22. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $89.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.3% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 28.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 33.1% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 27.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 36.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

