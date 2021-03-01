Mizuho Boosts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $67.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Twitter from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Twitter from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.32.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR opened at $77.06 on Friday. Twitter has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.40.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 12,032 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $675,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,835 shares of company stock worth $3,739,026. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 77.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Twitter by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Twitter by 4.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 336,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Twitter by 14.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.