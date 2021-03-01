Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,063,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,543,000 after buying an additional 558,941 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in FOX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 12,012,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,809,000 after acquiring an additional 191,263 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of FOX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,550,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,950,000 after acquiring an additional 229,908 shares during the period. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,351,000 after acquiring an additional 478,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,554,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,379,000 after purchasing an additional 221,745 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $33.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $40.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

