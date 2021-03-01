Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 591 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,906 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,911,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $602,946,000 after buying an additional 148,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in F5 Networks by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $389,879,000 after purchasing an additional 42,131 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $194,117,000 after purchasing an additional 218,555 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 57.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after purchasing an additional 365,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in F5 Networks by 31.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,927,000 after purchasing an additional 180,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFIV. Piper Sandler raised their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Colliers Securities raised their price target on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.74.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $189.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $213.80.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total value of $224,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,920,606.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 900 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,405,318. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

