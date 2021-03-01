Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 159 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.35.

Shares of WIX opened at $348.57 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.