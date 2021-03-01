Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,151 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $515.00 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.83 and a 12-month high of $547.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $4,484,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,489,364.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,933 shares of company stock valued at $37,227,814 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.57.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

