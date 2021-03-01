Mirrored ProShares VIX Price Reaches $13.34 (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be purchased for about $13.34 or 0.00028886 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $9.68 million and approximately $227,248.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.17 or 0.00478775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00072148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000906 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00077966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00078421 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00052705 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.10 or 0.00463451 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00195095 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 725,130 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.