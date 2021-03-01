Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Trading 0.9% Lower This Week (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be purchased for $25.68 or 0.00052246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $12.35 million and $239,878.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.22 or 0.00523341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00072178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00078233 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00076207 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00054793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.74 or 0.00465390 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000424 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 481,079 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.