Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Trading Down 11.6% This Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be purchased for $317.38 or 0.00687510 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $11.89 million and $179,548.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.42 or 0.00466658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00074439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00078338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00078340 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00052252 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.24 or 0.00464097 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00195708 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 37,476 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

