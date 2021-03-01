Minot Capital LP Acquires New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 89,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,995,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 3.3% of Minot Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,232,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,661,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.97. 480,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,057,917. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.50.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.