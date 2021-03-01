Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) versus MetaStat (OTCMKTS:MTST) Head-To-Head Contrast

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) and MetaStat (OTCMKTS:MTST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and MetaStat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences N/A -51.19% -29.75% MetaStat N/A N/A N/A

Minerva Neurosciences has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetaStat has a beta of -4.21, meaning that its share price is 521% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and MetaStat’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences N/A N/A -$72.18 million ($1.85) -1.68 MetaStat $20,000.00 3.83 -$3.18 million N/A N/A

MetaStat has higher revenue and earnings than Minerva Neurosciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Minerva Neurosciences and MetaStat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences 0 2 3 0 2.60 MetaStat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Minerva Neurosciences currently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 117.74%. Given Minerva Neurosciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Minerva Neurosciences is more favorable than MetaStat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of MetaStat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences beats MetaStat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia. The company is also developing seltorexant that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treating insomnia and major depressive disorders; and MIN-301, which is in pre-clinical trial, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a license agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of the roluperidone worldwide, excluding Asia; and co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of seltorexant. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

MetaStat Company Profile

MetaStat, Inc., a precision medicine company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic and diagnostic treatment solutions for cancer patients. The company is developing novel drug candidates and companion diagnostic tests that target the MENA pathway. Its product candidates include MENA diagnostic assay, a tissue-based quantitative immunofluorescence test that measures expression of the pro-metastatic MENA protein splice-variant; companion diagnostic to predict RTK inhibitor drug responses and anti-microtubule drug responses; liquid blood-based biopsy to enhance cancer diagnosis and optimize patient care; MetaSite Breast assay, an immunohistochemistry test that measures micro-anatomical intravasat at blood vessels within the tumor microenvironment ion sites; and prognostic diagnostic to predict risk of cancer metastasis. The company's therapeutic targets a critical metastatic pathway in solid tumors responsible for driving tumor resistance and the spread of aggressive cancer. MetaStat, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

