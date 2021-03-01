Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Update

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 10,200.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 662,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MAIFF opened at $0.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52. Minera Alamos has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.62.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

