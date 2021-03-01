Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 478.6% from the January 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:HIE opened at $8.77 on Monday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $34,477.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired 108,174 shares of company stock worth $842,305 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 47,990 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

