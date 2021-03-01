MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Sells $924,151.50 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total value of $924,151.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $924,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ MSTR opened at $750.41 on Monday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $1,315.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $731.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,253.42 and a beta of 1.59.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
