Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,232 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.1% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $232.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.12.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

