Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,937 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.59.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,810,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,120 shares of company stock worth $8,676,367 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $93.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $93.39. The company has a market capitalization of $104.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

