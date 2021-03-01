Michael Cipolla Sells 6,246 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of MTX opened at $71.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average is $59.32. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $75.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTX shares. CL King boosted their target price on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.
About Minerals Technologies
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.
