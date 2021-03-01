Michael Cipolla Sells 6,246 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MTX opened at $71.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average is $59.32. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $75.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTX shares. CL King boosted their target price on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

