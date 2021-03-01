Metronome Achieves Market Cap of $25.38 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Metronome has a total market cap of $25.38 million and approximately $122,680.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome token can now be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00004553 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Metronome has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.04 or 0.00502981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00070800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00076862 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00078201 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00053932 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.57 or 0.00448413 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00186733 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,822,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,489,042 tokens. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

