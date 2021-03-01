Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) vs. iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) and iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Metro and iFresh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro N/A N/A N/A iFresh -4.08% -126.03% -2.22%

This table compares Metro and iFresh’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A iFresh $89.45 million 0.67 -$8.29 million N/A N/A

Metro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iFresh.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Metro and iFresh, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro 1 4 2 0 2.14 iFresh 0 0 0 0 N/A

Metro presently has a consensus price target of $62.20, suggesting a potential upside of 48.10%. Given Metro’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Metro is more favorable than iFresh.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of iFresh shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of iFresh shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Metro beats iFresh on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metro

Metro Inc. operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies. As of January 27, 2021, the company operated a network of approximately 950 food stores under various banners, including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, and Food Basics, as well as approximately 650 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy, and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. It also manufactures generic drugs; and provides online grocery shopping services. The company serves restaurants, other chains, non-franchised drugstores, and various health centers, as well as consumers. Metro Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in MontrÃ©al, Canada.

About iFresh

iFresh Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The company provides vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and spices, such as peanut oil, cooking wine, vinegar, dark soy sauce, black bean sauce, pepper oil, and chilly oil; tea, condiments, canned goods, flour products, marine food products, candies groceries, traditional Chinese medicine, health products, and dried food; rice and rice products; assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, frozen seafood products, and aquatic products; and cooking utensils. Its brand portfolio includes Family Elephant, Feiyan, Green Acre, Golden Smell, Redolent, and I FRESH. The company also distributes its products to wholesale stores, retail supermarkets, and restaurants. As of August 10, 2020, it operated nine retail supermarkets and two in-house wholesale businesses. The company offers its products through online sales channels and delivery network in suburban areas. iFresh Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

