Merculet Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $234,658.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. Merculet has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $234,658.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Merculet has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.64 or 0.00508322 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00071471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00077019 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00077881 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053805 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.00 or 0.00446989 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00186677 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,301,917,936 tokens. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

