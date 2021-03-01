Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MERC shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mercer International from $11.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of MERC traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 626,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,990. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.93. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $15.68.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -325.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

