MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,958,000 after acquiring an additional 31,020 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,640.72.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $71.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,710.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,883. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,237.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,858.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1,455.14.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

