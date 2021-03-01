Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Melrose Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MLSPF opened at $2.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.84.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.