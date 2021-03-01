Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Upgraded to Outperform at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MLCO. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.23.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $22.19.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.82 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

