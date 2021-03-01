Megacoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $36.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. Megacoin has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $36.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Megacoin has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.81 or 0.00352948 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,431,892 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

