MEET.ONE Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $382.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $485,470.74 and approximately $382.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.28 or 0.00529415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00073336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00079005 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00077229 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00055875 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $225.87 or 0.00468440 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00027090 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

