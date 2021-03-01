Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 77,468 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 96.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,468 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in PACCAR by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 303,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in PACCAR by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $756,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $90.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.91. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.