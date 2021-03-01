Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 850 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 115.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,616,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,757,000 after buying an additional 1,518,172 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,361,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,249,000 after buying an additional 424,904 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,664,000 after buying an additional 431,838 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 894,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,389,000 after buying an additional 65,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 763,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,228,000 after buying an additional 167,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $130.36 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.61.

