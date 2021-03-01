Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $214,000 Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,372 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 44.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF stock opened at $38.68 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.