Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $187,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1,168.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox stock opened at $181.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.50 and a 200-day moving average of $206.46.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,239 shares of company stock worth $10,221,602 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

