Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $169,000 Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial cut PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

In related news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL stock opened at $26.19 on Monday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

