MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) PT Lowered to $25.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MD. Citigroup decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist increased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MEDNAX from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.77.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MD stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,536,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,671,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,968,000 after buying an additional 3,884,888 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,711,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383,879 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,621,000 after buying an additional 1,185,912 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 106.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,958,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,886,000 after buying an additional 1,011,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in MEDNAX by 631.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,586,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after buying an additional 1,369,798 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.