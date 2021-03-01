Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Medifast worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,382,000 after acquiring an additional 67,207 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 140,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 94,852 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,045,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MED shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MED opened at $252.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.16. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $279.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

