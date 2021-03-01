Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 3,486 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 23,707 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 94,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 95.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 469,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 229,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 140,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $5,149,656.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,959,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,321,250.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 35,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $1,301,935.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 843,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,881,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,158,085 shares of company stock valued at $35,886,412 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $34.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -56.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $37.81.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

