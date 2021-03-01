Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 341 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.40 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $1,386,762.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,763.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $318,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.96.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

