Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $896,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Diageo were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Diageo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Diageo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $635,000. MRJ Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 22,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $157.74 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $170.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $92.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.27.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

